Astros' Evan Gattis: Returns to lineup Saturday

Gattis will serve as designated hitter and bat ninth against the White Sox on Saturday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Gattis was out of the starting lineup Friday, but replaced Brian McCann behind the plate to catch the final two innings of the 10-0 blowout, striking out in his only at-bat. The 31-year-old has yet to find his rhythm this season, and is slashing .213/.304/.295 with 19 strikeouts in 61 at-bats.