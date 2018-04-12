Astros' Evan Gattis: Returns to starting lineup

Gattis was back in the starting lineup Wednesday after getting two days off. He went 2-for-5 with a run scored in two RBI in a 9-8 loss to the Twins.

A 1-for-14 stretch bought Gattis a couple of days off before Wednesday's start, and he responded with his second multi-hit game of the season. It's been a slow start for Gattis, who can't lean on the cold weather as an excuse. Wednesday's game in Minnesota was his lone cold-weather start. The Astros gets a day off Thursday and will kick off a series at home against the Rangers on Friday.