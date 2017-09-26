Astros' Evan Gattis: Rounding into form

Gattis went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 11-3 win over the Rangers.

Gattis, who missed 32 games due to injury during the second half of the season, is getting plenty of at-bats over the final days in an effort to get him on form for the playoffs. The backup catcher/sometimes DH has five hits in his last 16 at-bats and knocked in seven runs over his last three games.