Astros' Evan Gattis: Ruled out for rest of trip
Gattis (concussion) will not be activated from the 7-day disabled list when eligible Saturday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gattis has been ruled out for the rest of the Astros' road trip, which ends Tuesday. If he's going to return for Houston's homestand that begins Wednesday, Gattis, who has been riding a stationary bike, will need to progress to baseball activities between now and then.
