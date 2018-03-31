Astros' Evan Gattis: Scores lone run Friday

Gattis went 1-for-4 with a double and a run in Friday's 5-1 loss to Texas.

For the second straight game, Gattis served as the designated hitter and batted seventh. That's a nice spot in the batting order for him, as he should get opportunities with men on base. He was up in a key spot Friday, with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth, but waved at a breaking ball in the dirt. He's left seven men on base over the first two games, including three in scoring position.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories