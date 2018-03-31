Astros' Evan Gattis: Scores lone run Friday

Gattis went 1-for-4 with a double and a run in Friday's 5-1 loss to Texas.

For the second straight game, Gattis served as the designated hitter and batted seventh. That's a nice spot in the batting order for him, as he should get opportunities with men on base. He was up in a key spot Friday, with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth, but waved at a breaking ball in the dirt. He's left seven men on base over the first two games, including three in scoring position.