Astros' Evan Gattis: Sits again Friday

Gattis is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners.

Gattis will head to the bench for the sixth time in seven games, although that was mostly due to a National League road trip that prevented the usage of a designated hitter. Tyler White will serve as DH, batting seventh, against Mike Leake and the Mariners.

