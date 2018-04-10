Astros' Evan Gattis: Sits for second straight day

Gattis is out of the lineup for the second day in a row Tuesday against the Twins, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Jose Altuve will get a semi-rest day and take Gattis' typical designated hitter spot, just as George Springer got the day before. There haven't been any reports of a Gattis injury, so it's likely that the Astros simply wanted to rest the legs of two of their star players.

