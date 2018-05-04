Astros' Evan Gattis: Sits for second straight game
Gattis is not in the lineup Friday against the Diamondbacks.
With the Astros playing in a National League park Friday, there's no designated hitter spot, so Gattis will head to the bench for another night off. This is the second consecutive game in which he's not starting. He still poses some value as a powerful bat off the bench to limit the amount of times Houston's pitchers have to hit, though.
