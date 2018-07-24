Astros' Evan Gattis: Sitting in Coors Field

Gattis is out of Tuesday's lineup in Colorado, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Without the designated hitter available for this series, Gattis figures to only start if he catches, and Max Stassi is setting up behind the dish in this one. The Astros have one more game Wednesday in Colorado before an off day and then a weekend series at home against the Rangers.

