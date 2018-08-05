Astros' Evan Gattis: Sitting out with no DH available

Gattis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

With no designated hitter available at Dodger Stadium, Gattis will be relegated to bench role for the third straight day. Gattis made a pinch-hitting appearance in Saturday's 14-0 win, plating a run on a sacrifice fly.

