Astros' Evan Gattis: Sitting Sunday
Gattis is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians.
Yulieski Gurriel will serve as the designated hitter as Marwin Gonzalez takes over at first base. Gattis has picked it up some at the dish in recent weeks, collecting eight hits (including three homers) in his last 29 at-bats. He will need to keep it going -- Gattis hasn't started a game behind the plate all season and can't afford to fall into another long slump with DH being his only avenue to steady at-bats.
