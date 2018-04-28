Astros' Evan Gattis: Sitting versus Athletics

Gattis is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics.

Gattis returns to the bench Saturday for the third time in the last four contests, in part due to his .211/.294/.316 line in 85 plate appearances on the season. Marwin Gonzalez gets the start at first base with Yulieski Gurriel serving as designated hitter Saturday.

