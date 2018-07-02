Astros' Evan Gattis: Smacks two homers

Gattis went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Rays.

Gattis supplied all the Astros' offense, as he went deep in the seventh and ninth inning. The 31-year-old went 4-for-16 with seven strikeouts during Houston's latest four-game series against Tampa Bay. Gattis sits with 17 home runs and 56 RBI through 75 games this season.