Astros' Evan Gattis: Standard day off Friday
Gattis is not in Friday's lineup against the Indians.
Gattis will occupy a seat on the pine after going 1-for-3 with one home run and two RBI against the Angels during Wednesday's victory. In his absence, Yulieski Gurriel will DH and Marwin Gonzalez will get a start at first base.
