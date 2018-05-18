Astros' Evan Gattis: Standard day off Friday

Gattis is not in Friday's lineup against the Indians.

Gattis will occupy a seat on the pine after going 1-for-3 with one home run and two RBI against the Angels during Wednesday's victory. In his absence, Yulieski Gurriel will DH and Marwin Gonzalez will get a start at first base.

