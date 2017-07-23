Astros' Evan Gattis: Starting opportunities on the upswing
Gattis will start at designated hitter and man the cleanup spot Sunday against the Orioles, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
With the Astros' offense performing solidly from top to bottom throughout the season, Gattis has had to settle for a part-time role, but his recent performance could convince manager A.J. Hinch to create room for him in the lineup more regularly. Gattis will pick up his fourth start in five games Sunday after logging six hits -- including a pair of home runs -- in 12 at-bats over his previous three appearances.
More News
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Blasts two homers Tuesday•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Crushes seventh bomb of 2017 on Friday•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Homers, doubles in win•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Drives in three against Oakland•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Four hits including fourth homer Wednesday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...