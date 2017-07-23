Astros' Evan Gattis: Starting opportunities on the upswing

Gattis will start at designated hitter and man the cleanup spot Sunday against the Orioles, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

With the Astros' offense performing solidly from top to bottom throughout the season, Gattis has had to settle for a part-time role, but his recent performance could convince manager A.J. Hinch to create room for him in the lineup more regularly. Gattis will pick up his fourth start in five games Sunday after logging six hits -- including a pair of home runs -- in 12 at-bats over his previous three appearances.