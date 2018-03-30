Astros' Evan Gattis: Starts at DH, bats seventh

Gattis went hit-less in three at-bats, walked once and struck out twice in Thursday's 4-1 win over Texas.

Since joining the Astros in 2015, Gattis' plate appearances have decreased each successive season, but he's expected turn that trend around in 2018. He'll have a regular gig, serving as Houston's primary designated hitter. He should slot in anywhere between fifth and seventh in the order, where RBI opportunities could be plentiful hitting behind Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Marwin Gonzalez.