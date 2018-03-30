Astros' Evan Gattis: Starts at DH, bats seventh
Gattis went hit-less in three at-bats, walked once and struck out twice in Thursday's 4-1 win over Texas.
Since joining the Astros in 2015, Gattis' plate appearances have decreased each successive season, but he's expected turn that trend around in 2018. He'll have a regular gig, serving as Houston's primary designated hitter. He should slot in anywhere between fifth and seventh in the order, where RBI opportunities could be plentiful hitting behind Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Marwin Gonzalez.
More News
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Plays in Tuesday's exhibition finale•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Exits after hit by pitch•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Third on catcher depth chart•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Being prepped for regular-season role•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Avoids arbitration•
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: Likely the primary DH in 2018•
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...