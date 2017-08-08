Astros' Evan Gattis: Still experiencing symptoms
Manager A.J. Hinch said Gattis is still feeling symptoms from his concussion, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gattis suffered a concussion after being hit in the head by a bat last week, and it appears he's still not feeling quite right. Although there has been no information on his possible return date, it sounds like the backstop will need more than the minimum seven days before he is ready to return to action. In the meantime, Juan Centeno will help Brian McCann with catching duties until Gattis is able to return.
