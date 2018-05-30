Astros' Evan Gattis: Swinging the bat better
Gattis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Yankees.
The homer was Gattis' third in the last three games and sixth during the month of May. He began the season terribly, but is swinging the bat much better of late. He sports a 1.085 OPS with nine extra-base hits, including six homers, and 16 RBI over his last 63 plate appearances (17 games). It should be noted that Gattis will not get any additional catching opportunities with Brian McCann (knee) on the disabled list, something manager A.J. Hinch confirmed with Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. "He's swinging the bat well as our DH," Hinch said. "We do have some strength by adding or having that third catcher, it allows me to make moves in a game more so than I need to worry about starting him or putting him in the rotation behind the plate. I'm aware that he's done it before and he can do it, but it's not a high priority right now." Without having to cloud Gattis with pitcher preparation and game-calling, he can continue to focus on the hot bat he's swinging.
