Astros' Evan Gattis: Symptoms decreasing

Gattis' concussion symptoms are decreasing but he's still not at the point where he can handle baseball activities, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gattis has been limited to playing catch on the field at Minute Maid Park, making his return for the start of Houston's upcoming homestand Wednesday unlikely. The Astros are currently without their two top catchers after Brian McCann (knee) joined Gattis on the disabled list Monday.

