Astros' Evan Gattis: Takes advantage of spot in order

Gattis went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Rangers.

Gattis, who's batting sixth in the order behind some prominent hitters, had left several men on base through the first three games, but the six-hole hitter busted out in a big way in Game 4, knocking in his first runs of the season.

