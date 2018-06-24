Astros' Evan Gattis: Takes seat for series finale

Gattis is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

The American League Player of the Week last week, Gattis has followed up by going 2-for-15 with a double in his last five games. Gattis has made two appearances at catcher this season but still has not started a game behind the plate, and it doesn't seem like the Astros have any intention to play him there more moving forward even with Brian McCann struggling.