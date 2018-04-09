Astros' Evan Gattis: Takes seat Monday
Gattis is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Gattis will get the day off after starting each of the previous three games for the Astros and going just 1-for-10 over that stretch. George Spring will start at DH in his place, pushing Marwin Gonzalez to the outfield and opening up a spot for J.D. Davis to start at first base.
