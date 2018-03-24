Astros' Evan Gattis: Third on catcher depth chart
Gattis will be the third catcher and primary designated hitter this season, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Along with announcing that Max Stassi has made the Astros' roster, manager A.J. Hinch clarified roles behind the plate: Stassi will catch more than Gattis. That means Gattis could lose his catcher-eligibility after the 2018 season. Gattis caught very few games this spring, and there have been concerns about his ability to throw. Making the manager's decision easier is how pitchers developed a rapport with Stassi, and Hinch believes his overall game as taken a step forward.
