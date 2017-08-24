Play

Astros' Evan Gattis: To return Friday or Saturday

Manager A.J. Hinch said Gattis (concussion) will be activated from the 7-day DL on Friday or Saturday, Richard Justice of MLB.com reports.

Gattis was able to get through a pair of minor-league rehab games with no issues during the week, clearing the way for him to rejoin the big club over the weekend. He was originally going to play in a third rehab game, but Hurricane Harvey altered those plans, according to Mark Berman of Fox 26. When he returns, he'll resume his timeshare behind the dish with Brian McCann.

