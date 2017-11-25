Astros' Evan Gattis: Will be primary DH in 2018

Gattis is expected to be utilized as the Astros' primary designated hitter in 2018, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports. Max Stassi is expected to be the backup catcher to starter Brian McCann.

Gattis, who served as the No. 2 catcher in 2017, should get ample at-bats moving out from behind the plate -- he had a career-low 300 at-bats last season. A perfectly normal assumption is that without the wear-and-tear of catching and preparing game plans for pitchers, Gattis can become a bigger offensive threat by focusing solely on his batting. However, the 31-year-old has been less productive as a DH (11 HR, .710 OPS, 981 PA) over his career than as a catcher (60 HR, .860 OPS, 943 PA).