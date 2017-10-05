Astros' Evan Gattis: Will DH on Thursday
Gattis is in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Gattis draws the start out of the DH spot for Game 1 of the ALDS, while Carlos Beltran retreats to the bench. During his last seven starts, Gattis is hitting .258 with three doubles, one home run and eight RBI in 31 at-bats, and provides another right-handed bat to the Astros' order as the club goes up against southpaw Chris Sale.
More News
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...