Play

Astros' Evan Gattis: Will DH Thursday

Gattis is in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Gattis draws the start out of the DH spot for Game 1 of the ALDS, while Carlos Beltran retreats to the bench. During his last seven starts, Gattis is hitting .258 with three doubles, one home run and eight RBI in 31 at-bats, and provides another right-handed bat to the Astros' order as the club goes up against southpaw Chris Sale.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast