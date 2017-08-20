Play

Astros' Evan Gattis: Works behind the plate

Gattis (concussion) worked out behind the plate Saturday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gattis has been taking regular batting practice since Wednesday and now has a workout as a catcher under him. He's expected to begin a rehabilitation assignment early this week, possibly Tuesday at Double-A Corpus Christi.

