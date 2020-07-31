Rodney signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 43-year-old spent most of 2019 in Washington and had a 4.05 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 35:16 K:BB over 33.1 innings, and he remained unsigned throughout the elongated offseason. It would be Rodney's 18th season in the big leagues should be make his way to the major-league roster.

