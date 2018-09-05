Whitley (lat) was activated from the minor-league disabled list Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Whitley's lat discomfort wasn't expected to be a serious issue, and he'll wind up missing less than two weeks. He'll return in time to pitch for Double-A Corpus Christi in the playoffs and will then head to the Arizona Fall League. The highly-rated 20-year-old needs all the innings he can get, as he's thrown just 26.1 so far this year while battling two injuries and a suspension.

