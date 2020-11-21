Whitley (arm) was added to the Astros' 40-man roster Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

General manager James Click told Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle that Whitley has been working out and the team expects him to be healthy for the start of spring training, but as with any pitcher who ended the season with an arm injury, we should wait until he is throwing in spring games before taking that as gospel. Whitley was an obvious player to protect from the Rule 5 draft, but he is coming off a pretty disappointing season, as he was looking as good as he has in years before coming down with an arm injury early at the alternate training site. Health permitting, this could be the year that he finally makes his big-league debut.