Whitley cleared COVID-19 intake testing and joined the Astros for workouts Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Whitley missed just under a week of camp, so he shouldn't be too far behind the rest of the Houston pitching staff in the ramp-up process for the start of the season. The 23-year-old is still waiting for his first big-league call-up, as he missed out on a potential promotion last summer while battling an arm injury. He's back to full health for the start of spring training, but Whitley will likely have to impress at Triple-A Sugar Land to begin the season before Houston gives him a trial in the big-league rotation.