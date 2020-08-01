Whitley has battled arm discomfort both during summer camp and during recent throwing sessions at the Astros' secondary training site, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Whitley's bad luck continues, as he battled shoulder problems for much of last season and struggled to a 7.99 ERA and a 1.73 WHIP over 59.2 innings across four levels when able to take the mound. The Astros have far more than their fair share of injuries to their pitching staff at the moment, which would theoretically provide an opportunity for Whitley to make his big-league debut, but he'll need to prove both his health and effectiveness before earning that chance, and it's not clear when he'll be able to do either one.