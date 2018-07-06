Whitley left Thursday's start with left oblique discomfort, Chandler Rome of The Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros' top prospect lasted just 17 pitches before leaving his start with the issue. The organization has yet to determine whether Whitley will need a stint on the disabled list, and general manager Jeff Lunhow said that the club will have more information Friday. Whitley owns a 4.43 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP over 20.1 innings at Double-A Corpus Christi this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories