Whitley's last start for Triple-A Sugar Land was skipped due to minor right shoulder discomfort, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Whitley has the most name value of Houston's starters at Triple-A, but after a strong first two starts of the campaign, the 6-foot-7 righty has struggled to the tune of a 9.00 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in 13 innings over his three most recent starts. J.P. France and Brandon Bielak were chosen for the open rotation spots at the big-league level.