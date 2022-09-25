Whitley is dealing with "very minor" shoulder discomfort, according to general manager James Click, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Whitley last pitched Sept. 16 and was scratched from a start Thursday with shoulder discomfort. He logged a 5.06 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and a 23:17 K:BB in 21.1 innings over his five most recent minor-league starts. Whitley, who is on the 40-man roster, only tallied 40 innings in his first minor-league season since 2019.