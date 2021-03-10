Whitley will undergo Tommy John surgery, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Whitley was told by a doctor over the weekend that he'd require Tommy John surgery, and manager Dusty Baker revealed Wednesday that he received a second opinion that confirmed the prognosis. Whitley won't pitch until 2022 as a result, and the right-hander has thrown just 86 innings since the start of the 2018 campaign due to a suspension and various injuries.

