Whitley was removed from Sunday's start at Triple-A Sugar Land due to an apparent right arm injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Whitley was activated from the injured list Monday after recovering from Tommy John surgery, so it's somewhat concerning to see him favoring his throwing arm as he exited Sunday's matchup in the top of the second inning. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear.
