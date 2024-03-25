Astros manager Joe Espada said that Whitley (finger) threw a live batting practice session at minor-league camp Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Before he was optioned to the minors March 10, Whitley hadn't made any Grapefruit League appearances for the Astros while he contended with right middle finger inflammation. Whitley's ability to face hitters suggests the injury is mostly behind him at this point, though it's unclear if he'll be ready to go when Triple-A Sugar Land begins its season Friday. Once viewed as one of the top pitching prospects not only in Houston's organization but in all of the minors, Whitley is slated to work in a relief role at Sugar Land after numerous setbacks on the health front in recent years derailed his development as a starter.