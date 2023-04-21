Whitley gave up five earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six in 4.2 innings in this week's start against Triple-A Las Vegas.

This was Whitley's first slip up of the year, as he gave up just one run while striking out 11 in eight innings over his first two starts. He was done in by the long ball in his third start of the year, as he gave up two home runs at home for Triple-A Sugar Land. Despite this hiccup, Whitley has put himself squarely back on the dynasty and redraft map with a 0.95 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 12.2 innings.