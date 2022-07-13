Astros general manager James Click said Wednesday that Whitley sustained no structural damage to his right shoulder after exiting his most recent start for Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Whitley was diagnosed with inflammation in the shoulder immediately after his departure, and that looks to be the extent of the right-hander's injury after follow-up tests revealed nothing else concerning. Click said he's hopeful that Whitley will be ready to resume throwing after a 7-to-10-day shutdown period, so the right-hander is still likely to land on Sugar Land's 7-day injured list. Once he's cleared to resume throwing, Whitley will likely need at least a few days to ramp back up before Sugar Land clears him to return to game action.