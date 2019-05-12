Whitley has a 10.80 ERA over 18.1 innings for Triple-A Round Rock.

The Astros bypassed Whitley, their top-ranked prospect, in favor of Corbin Martin, who will start in place of a struggling Collin McHugh on Sunday. Whitley has been knocked around during his first taste of the most elite level of the minor leagues. He was tagged for three home runs in his most recent start Friday and has given up seven long balls thus far. It's no wonder why Houston tabbed Martin as a replacement starter instead of Whitley.

