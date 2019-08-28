Whitley will throw in the Arizona Fall League, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros top pitching prospect has endured a season plagued by injuries and ineffectiveness. Whitley pitched to a 12.21 ERA over his first eight starts before the organization sent him to Florida for a two-month reset, a period during which he was on the minor-league injured list with right shoulder fatigue. Since his return to full-season affiliates, the right-hander has been inconsistent, posting a 4.94 ERA over six starts for Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Round Rock.

