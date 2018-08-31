Whitley (lat) will be heading to the Arizona Fall League, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

That the Astros are planning on Whitley playing this fall is a sign that his right lat injury is not a major concern. The right-hander has missed a lot of development time in 2018 due to a suspension and two stints on the disabled list, so he should make up for some of that in the AFL.

