Astros' Forrest Whitley: Heading to AFL
Whitley (lat) will be heading to the Arizona Fall League, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
That the Astros are planning on Whitley playing this fall is a sign that his right lat injury is not a major concern. The right-hander has missed a lot of development time in 2018 due to a suspension and two stints on the disabled list, so he should make up for some of that in the AFL.
