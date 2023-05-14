Whitley (shoulder) gave up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out four in four innings Saturday for Triple-A Sugar Land.

Shoulder discomfort resulted in a two-week gap between starts for Whitley, but he never landed on the minor-league injured list. The Astros' rotation depth has been tested early this season, and if Whitley can stay healthy while performing well, he could make his big-league debut this summer. The 6-foot-7 righty has lacked consistency while pitching in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, but he has gone at least four innings in all six appearances and has 26 strikeouts in 25 innings.