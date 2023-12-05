Astros general manager Dana Brown said Monday that Whitley is healthy and will report to spring training as a reliever, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Whitley didn't make an appearance at Triple-A Sugar Land after late May because of a right lat strain, but he's been throwing this offseason without issue. While the former top prospect will have a chance to win a bullpen job out of spring training, he could be sent back to Sugar Land after the Astros were awarded a fourth option year.