Astros' Forrest Whitley: Invited to big-league camp
Whitley was invited to the Astros' big-league camp Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
A first-round pick back in 2016, Whitley endured a tough 2019 campaign. In 11 starts for Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Round Rock last season, he posted a 9.00 ERA and 1.85 WHIP while featuring a 29.5 percent strikeout rate and 15.43 percent walk rate. With just five of those starts coming at the Triple-A level, the highly rated prospect likely needs some more minor-league experience before he's ready to push for a big-league roster spot.
