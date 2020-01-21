Play

Whitley was invited to the Astros' big-league camp Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

A first-round pick back in 2016, Whitley endured a tough 2019 campaign. In 11 starts for Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Round Rock last season, he posted a 9.00 ERA and 1.85 WHIP while featuring a 29.5 percent strikeout rate and 15.43 percent walk rate. With just five of those starts coming at the Triple-A level, the highly rated prospect likely needs some more minor-league experience before he's ready to push for a big-league roster spot.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • mike-clevinger.jpg

    Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0

    Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...

  • austin-meadows.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 1.0

    The first five picks of most standard drafts figure to be outfielders, but the position isn't...

  • tim-anderson.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 1.0

    Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...