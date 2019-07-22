Astros' Forrest Whitley: Joining High-A soon
General manager Jeff Luhnow said Whitley (shoulder) will pitch for High-A Fayetteville before the end of the month, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Whitley has been sidelined since the end of May with right shoulder fatigue. After making a pair of rehab starts in the Gulf Coast League, the young righty is set to join Fayetteville for his next start. It remains to be seen how many more rehab starts Whitley will require before being cleared to rejoin the Triple-A rotation.
