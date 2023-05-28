Whitley (lat) was placed on the minor-league injured list Sunday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
The Astros announced Sunday that Whitley is out indefinitely due to a right lat strain, so his move to the injured list is a procedural move. The right-hander made eight appearances (six starts) at Triple-A Sugar Land prior to his injury and posted a 5.70 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 30 innings. Manager Dusty Baker recently indicated that Whitley was in consideration to join the major-league club, but the 25-year-old will now shift his focus toward his rehab process.
More News
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Shut down with lat strain•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: More shoulder issues at Triple-A•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Healthy at Triple-A•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Dealing with shoulder discomfort•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: First hiccup of season•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Sent to minor-league camp•