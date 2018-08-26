Astros' Forrest Whitley: Lat issue unlikely to be long-term issue
General manager Jeff Luhnow said that Whitley (lat) could've started Friday if the game was more meaningful, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Luhnow also stated the scratch was "very precautionary," so it's unlikely that he'll miss too much time as a result of this issue. The Astros intend to pitch Whitley somewhere during the fall, whether it be in an instructional league or perhaps even in the Arizona Fall League. Those plans haven't been disclosed at this point, however.
